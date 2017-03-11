Kent State creates clothes closet for job hunting students

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11 Pause

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'