AT&T says 911 outage affecting several states has been fixed

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.8

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom