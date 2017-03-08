National Business

New Mexico may tap wealth fund for early education programs

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are debating whether to increase spending on early childhood education programs with money from the state's largest permanent fund.

The state House of Representatives considered on Wednesday a proposed constitutional amendment from Democratic Reps. Antonio Maestas and Javier Martinez that would increase annual distributions from the state's $15 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund. The plan would increase annual withdrawals by 1 percent to a total of 6 percent of the fund's value starting in 2020.

New distributions of about $130 million a year eventually would go toward education programs for children ages 0-5, including home visits by counselors designed to ward off neglect.

The State Investment Council warns the plan would likely reduce future investment earnings that support public schools and hospitals.

