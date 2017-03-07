National Business

March 7, 2017 10:54 PM

Outages reported as fire crews fight utility substation fire

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Tens of thousands of electric customers were reported without power as fire crews battled a blaze at a north Philadelphia utility substation.

PECO said a cause hadn't been determined for the blaze reported at the substation shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The utility's outage map listed 90 outages in the city on Tuesday afternoon with more than 35,000 customers without power, a number that had dropped below 13,000 by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. PECO spokeswoman Sabrina Brooks said most could be attributed to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters at first tried using foam on the flames, and after the station was de-energized began pouring water on the blaze. The utility was also working to provide customers with power from another substation.

