National Business

March 7, 2017 9:32 AM

Ex-wife of university benefactor sues to recoup donations

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

The ex-wife of a man who has donated tens of millions of dollars to a Massachusetts university wants some of that money back.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mwZ2hJ ) reports that Janet Foisie says in a federal lawsuit filed Friday against Worcester Polytechnic Institute that her ex-husband concealed $4.5 million from her during divorce proceedings in 2011 and then gave that money to WPI.

Her ex-husband, Robert Foisie, is not named as a defendant.

Robert Foisie is a 1956 graduate of WPI who in 2014 donated $40 million to the school. The university is constructing a new academic building that will be named after him.

WPI in a statement credited the Foisies for their generosity and said it has no knowledge of any improper conduct alleged in the lawsuit.

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos