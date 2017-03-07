National Business

March 7, 2017 8:03 AM

Brown-Forman posts 3Q profit

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Brown-Forman Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $182 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $808 million.

Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.71 to $1.76 per share.

Brown-Forman shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos