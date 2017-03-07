Brown-Forman posts 3Q profit

Brown-Forman Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $182 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.
The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $808 million.
Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.71 to $1.76 per share.
Brown-Forman shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 7 percent in the last 12 months.
