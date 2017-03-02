US stock indexes head lower in afternoon trading; Oil falls

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

2:42 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball co-captains speak on Class A state title game

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:02 Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck