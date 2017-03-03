Correction: School Funding Kansas story

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:47 House burns in Myrtle Beach as part of firefighter training

1:46 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.3

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

4:56 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach speaks on Class A state title game

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

3:06 Green Sea Floyds girls headed to state title game

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team