2 Vermont utilities say customers targeted by phone scam

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?