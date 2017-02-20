Expert: Brexit could endanger security for other EU nations

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

1:27 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.20

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

2:16 CCU baseball players receive NCAA champion rings

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'