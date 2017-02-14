Asian shares fall back as investors await comments by Yellen

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

0:53 Gang activity in South Carolina: It is a problem

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13

1:44 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.12