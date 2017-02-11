Utah lawmakers revisit, maybe raise 'Zion Curtain'

A peculiar Utah law requiring that some restaurants prepare alcoholic drinks behind a barrier could be repealed this year.
The law has been nicknamed the "Zion Curtain" in a reference to the Mormon church's teetotaler practices. Its defenders say the law helps keep restaurants from looking like bars and shields children from the glamour of bartending.
Critics say the barriers are silly, burdensome for restaurants and serve no purpose.
For years, legislators have tried to repeal the law but some in the hospitality industry think this year's attempt may actually succeed.
A proposal from a member of the House of Representatives Republican leadership has a bill with significant concessions to tighten other alcohol laws, and Republican Gov. Gary Herbert has already given a nod of approval to the measure.
