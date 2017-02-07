LePage: 'American dream' still possible in Maine

Maine's Republican governor, who ran away from home as a child and rose to be a businessman and conservative fiscal leader, said Tuesday night that the American dream is still possible even in a state with a lagging economy and a rapidly aging population.
In his annual State of the State address, Gov. Paul LePage vowed to keep fighting for the corporate and income tax cuts and broadening of the sales tax that legislators have rejected in previous years. Liberals in southern Maine, the governor said, don't see the poverty in Calais, Machias, Rumford or Fort Kent and instead support tax hikes that chase the rich outside of Maine.
"Successful people are not the problem, they are the solution," LePage said. "They create jobs."
LePage said he imagines a Maine with no income tax, $29 career wages, low energy costs and zero-interest student loans for those who live and work in Maine. But, the governor said: "There's no political will here in Augusta to strive for that prosperity."
The governor decided against a traditional address last year and instead sent the Legislature a letter that attacked "socialists" and said lawmakers were more beholden to egoism and lobbyists than Maine residents. The governor in this year's address railed against "liberals" for hijacking the state's ballot initiative process and the Legislature for not supporting his past efforts.
But LePage also invited Republican and Democratic legislators to the Blaine House residence after the address, and he noted that he's made amends with a former enemy, Senate Democratic leader Troy Jackson, whom LePage once described as having a "black heart."
The address focused on his final two-year budget proposal — a $6.8 billion conservative wish list and the governor's desire for lawmakers to "do no harm" to the economy.
The governor hit on points he has stressed in recent months, including his desire to create a flat income tax rate of 5.75 percent by 2020 and to protect the elderly from the economic harm caused by approved ballot initiatives whose consequences he claims voters didn't understand.
People who have lost faith in their government, said LePage, voted for ballot questions that could endanger the signs of progress he said has been achieved by his administration: a bigger rainy day fund, income tax cuts, paid-off hospital debt and increasing state revenues.
Voters approved a minimum wage hike and a 3-percent surtax on the state's highest earners last fall. The new surtax makes Maine have one of the highest tax rates on top earners in the country, while the minimum wage hike takes away an employer's ability to pay certain tipped workers less than minimum wage.
"Liberals always want to aim low," LePage said, calling for a focus on "career wages" of $29 an hour, rather than $9 an hour.
The governor also wants to cut welfare programs, and said the proposal is in line with his administration's focus on the elderly and disabled rather than "able-bodied" adults. He said more than seven Mainers die each week from heroin, and that his administration is funding 359 openings for therapy and medication-assisted treatment for uninsured Mainers.
About 358,000 Mainers live on an average $1,130 monthly Social Security check, according to LePage. "Higher prices will push our elderly deeper and deeper into poverty," he said.
Democrats have said they will fight for tax cuts for the middle class, property tax relief and school funding during the budgetary negotiations.
