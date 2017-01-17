The Latest: Trump adviser tells elite: listen to the people

2:47 Conway resident recalls days as Ringling Bros. clown Pause

0:46 Prem1er Community Drumline plays during MLK Day parade

4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:15 6-year-old gets his dream job: Garbage man for a day

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:34 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 1.17

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"