Keys officials ask nuclear regulators to deny 2 new reactors

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has asked federal nuclear regulators to deny Florida Power & Light's request for two new reactors at Turkey Point.
The Citizen reports (http://bit.ly/2iyUovx ) that aqueduct authority officials sent a letter last week to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission criticizing operations at the nuclear power plant just north of the island chain.
A plume of salt water flowing from the plant threatens the Keys' water supply. The Florida Department Environmental Protection has found FPL in violation of its permits and state rules. A settlement agreement with the state calls on FPL to reverse the plume's flow and eradicate it.
FPL wants two new reactors at Turkey Point to expand its energy supply capabilities. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission could take months to rule on the new reactors.
