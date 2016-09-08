Wal-Mart: Coke display stacked like twin towers removed

Wal-Mart says a display of Coke cans stacked to look like the World Trade Center has been removed from a Florida store, and was not meant to be disrespectful near the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.
The display was mocked online after a photo was posted on Twitter, and Buzzfeed wrote about it.
The photo showed the World Trade Center towers built of Coke Zero packages. A backdrop of the American flag was made with red regular Coke, silver Diet Coke and blue Sprite. A banner above the display said, "We will never forget," with the Coca-Cola and Wal-Mart logos in a corner.
Walmart said in a statement the display was removed Wednesday.
"We hold this moment in our country's history in the highest regard, and there was nothing disrespectful intended by the display," it said.
The company said the design for the display for the store in Panama City Beach, Florida, came from the supplier, and was approved by its store management.
The Coca-Cola bottler for the region said the display was meant to honor local firefighters and support an upcoming event for their organization. "We sincerely apologize that anyone was offended or misunderstood its intent, and we have replaced the display," the bottler said.
