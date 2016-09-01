Business

September 1, 2016 1:27 PM

Myrtle Beach area property transfers: Aug. 7-13

Carolina Shores/Calabash 28467

Home

19 Swamp Fox Drive, $200,000

9261 Landing Dr. SW, $129,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

2604 South Bay Street, $175,000

811 Cedar Street, $100,000

Aynor 29511

Home

405 Green Park Ct., $220,000

Conway 29526

Land

1280 Singing Pines, $49,500

Lot 15 Clemson Road, $37,500

37 Ecum Secum Dr, $21,500

Home

904 Buck Street, $215,000

329 Lenox Dr., $187,500

205 Beechwood Court, $186,500

1100 Tiger Grand Drive, $171,500

136 Myrtle Trace Dr, $165,000

1253 Gailard Drive, $153,900

2507 Reta Street, $77,000

1280 Singing Pines, $49,500

Condo/Townhouse

230 Country Manor Dr, $87,000

300G Myrtle Greens Dr, $58,000

220 Myrtle Greens Drive, $55,000

Commercial

2635 Hwy 701 North, $449,999

Conway 29527

Home

6175 Flossie Road, $214,900

5030 Pitch Landing Rd, $210,000

2037 Sawyer St, $201,000

829 Kershaw Road, $152,920

1837 Ronald Phillips Ave, $148,450

2816 Green Pond Circle, $132,500

205 Beulah Circle, $129,900

506 Janette Street, $115,850

3980 Wayside Rd., $110,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

393 Farmtrac, $208,000

301 Farmtrac Drive, $186,900

Little River 29566

Land

TBD Sanford Road, $12,500

Home

125 Waterfall Circle, $372,000

4498 Live Oak Dr, $275,000

594 Vermillion Drive, $245,000

570 Tourmaline Drive, $236,469

4258 Arabella Way, $170,000

883 Holly Sand Blvd, $169,900

211 Blackpepper Loop, $162,000

195 Retreat Place, $127,500

2181 Starduster Lane, $125,000

203 Skippers Ct, $120,000

62 Laurel Drive, $119,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave. #63, $144,000

4291 Parkway Lane, $130,000

4429 Turtle Lane, $125,000

4293 Parkway Lane, $108,000

4524 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $105,000

4241 Hibiscus Dr, $81,000

4357 Spa Drive, $65,500

4150 Horseshoe Rd., $65,250

4257 Villa Drive, $43,500

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Highway 905, $75,500

214 Monterrey Drive (Lot #114), $12,500

405 Bristlecone St., $12,500

Home

665 Lantern Court, $359,095

6704 Hidden River Rd, $225,000

563 Carrick Loop, $222,865

279 Palmetto Greens Drive, $214,385

211 Belclare way, $200,880

108 Belclare Way, $183,788

1115 Eureka Trail, $156,300

1108 Checkerberry St, $149,150

1100 Eureka Trail, $143,005

273 Blue Rock Drive, $132,865

Condo/Townhouse

242 Sun Colony Blvd., $79,500

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 41 Russ Road, $23,500

Home

309 Long Meadow Drive, $255,000

2141 Emery Rd, $141,000

192 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $138,110

220 Dempsey Drive, $133,075

1620 Cane Branch Road, $125,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

815 Corrado Street, $444,900

832 Cipriana Drive, $427,208

Condo/Townhouse

727 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $410,000

9650 Shore Drive, $390,610

9650 Shore Dr, $385,500

1313 Villa Marbella Ct #101, $243,000

491 Ocean Creek Drive #2619, $160,000

1100 COMMONS BLVD #2-204, $139,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

202 75th Ave N. #5604/05, $98,000

208 74th Ave N #2622, $57,000

208 74th Ave. North, $50,000

Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach 29575

Home

219A 16th Ave. S., $366,000

1306 Regent Terrace N, $320,000

719 S 9TH AVENUE, $279,000

1665 Pennystone Trail, $197,000

1013 S. Dogwood, $167,500

1529 Taurus Lane, $26,000

Condo/Townhouse

1317 S Ocean Blvd., $153,500

310 3rd Ave. North, $135,750

5905 S Kings Hwy, $110,000

8649 SOUTHBRIDGE DR, $55,100

1608 Fawn Vista Drive N, $43,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

4342 Hunters Wood Drive, $100,000

Lot 35 Cottage Drive, $96,900

620 WHISPERING PINES COURT, $49,900

Home

312 Rum Gully Rd, $1,000,000

636 S Dogwood Drive, $875,000

157 Creek Harbour Circle, $645,000

120 Hagar Brown Rd, $434,047

1214 Kiawah Loop, $390,000

339 Cypress Creek Drive, $303,000

45 Fish Shack Alley, $253,000

70 Cypress Creek Drive, $252,000

112 Keswick Court, $247,000

330 Southern Breezes Circle, $241,765

224 Waties Drive, $236,000

317 Muscari Dr, $195,000

818 Main Sail, $177,900

530 Waverly Loop, $156,000

5 Musket St., $54,000

35 Offshore Drive, $31,500

Condo/Townhouse

647 Woodmoor Circle, $115,500

120 N Dogwood, $73,000

211 ATLANTIC AVE., $675,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1927 Silver Spring Lane, $465,116

5710 Longleaf Drive, $445,000

1000 COLE COURT, $374,000

1027 Peterson Street, $341,357

1880 Bluff Drive, $295,000

576 BRIDGEPORT DR, $160,000

908 Veneda Ct., $99,000

1500 Highway 15 Lot 41, $13,000

Condo/Townhouse

4122 Fairway Lakes Drive, $125,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #1559, $106,000

414 28th Ave N, $96,000

830 44th Ave N, $93,000

4877 Dahlia Ct Unit 103, $90,000

4815 ORCHID WAY, $72,000

2001 S OCEAN BLVD, $70,000

3792 Hitchcock Way, $62,000

201 74th Avenue N, $55,000

9550 Shore Drive., $54,500

619 36th Ave N, $53,500

5001 Little River Road, $53,000

2005 Greens Blvd, $34,000

Commercial

1704 N Oak Street, $3,615

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 8 Shoreward Drive, $170,000

Lot 53 Harbour View Drive, $90,000

Lot 555 Flowerdale Ct, $65,000

997 Shipmaster Avenue, $35,000

Lot 414 Waterway Palms, $35,000

Lot 65 Waterton Avenue, $28,000

Home

9220 Bellasera Circle, $1,425,000

937 Bluffview Dr, $415,000

8016 Bird Key Court, $350,000

978 Henry James Drive, $302,800

802 Carolina Farms Boulevard, $292,000

4577 Marshwood Drive, $258,500

4706 Harvest Drive, $258,000

4009 Vista Glen Court, $257,975

3408 Labrador Court, $254,000

376 Babylon Pine Drive, $250,000

736 Cabazon Dr, $247,000

825 Carolina Farms Blvd., $245,000

411 Blackberry Lane, $233,300

2295 Beauclair Court, $209,500

2897 Scarecrow Way, $195,000

4525 Farm Lake Drive, $185,000

240 Ackerman Drive, $163,000

442 Overcrest Street, $130,000

Condo/Townhouse

8625 San Marcello Dr Unit 302, $568,000

1309 Harvester Circle, $142,000

4427 Montrose Lane, $108,000

4842 Meadowsweet Drive, $96,500

4846 MEADOWSWEET DRIVE, $92,000

619 Waterway Village Boulevard, $87,000

2053 Silvercrest Drive, $85,000

4504 Ailsa Ct, $84,250

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1423 Hunters Rest Drive, $12,000

Home

1713 Waterway Dr, $695,000

403 7th Ave S, $565,000

4634 SOUTH ISLAND DR, $475,000

1404 Springland Lane, $425,500

2002 Via Palma Drive, $419,451

334 N 47th Ave., $418,000

1520 S Holly Drive, $390,000

2336 Tidewatch Way, $371,264

1507 James Island Avenue, $365,000

306 N 57th Ave, $340,000

320 50th Ave N., $330,000

5806 Long Creek Road, $314,000

4617 Marion Circle, $312,500

2286 Little River Neck Rd, $299,400

307 58th Ave N., $275,000

908 Lorenzo Drive, $249,900

1821 Spinnaker Drive, $242,500

5016 Weatherwood Drive, $240,000

607 1st Ave S, $199,900

925 Edge Dr, $128,500

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd, $669,000

2450 Marsh Glenn Dr, $255,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $250,000

2908 N Ocean Blvd, 1-A, $239,000

523 S Ocean Blvd, $233,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $232,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $226,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr, $226,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd, $204,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $204,820

6253 Catalina Drive, $158,000

613 S Ocean Blvd, $146,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $128,500

4800 S. Ocean Blvd, $107,500

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $100,000

405 21st Ave S, $95,000

Commercial

800 S 15th Ave., $2,400

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

1008 Waverly Rd, $137,025

1022 Waverly Rd, $137,025

Lots 29 Mingo at Willbrook, $20,000

Home

1065 Norris Drive, $3,000,000

707 Club Circle, $314,000

1200 Heritage Drive, $310,000

153 Southgate Court, $301,590

Condo/Townhouse

158 Avian Drive, $260,000

6-21 Tall Pines Way, $161,000

390 Pinehurst Lane, $132,000

1119 BLUE STEM DR, $109,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 334 Timmerman Road, $51,500

Lot 411 Henagan Lane, $48,000

Home

156 Henry Middleton Blvd, $450,000

290 Copper Leaf Drive, $307,620

281 Camrose Way, $217,484

429 FOXBROOK DRIVE, $213,000

504 Fallen Leaf Court, $201,860

417 FOXBROOK DRIVE, $186,870

331 Camrose Way, $184,280

28 Cimerron Drive, $180,000

129 Tradd Street, $178,000

421 Sea Eagle Court, $176,000

180 Rose Water Loop, $175,000

206 Sugar Mill Loop, $171,500

3922 Thornwood Drive, $163,000

1305 Lars Court, $154,000

504 EASTER COURT, $151,975

169 FOXPATH LOOP, $150,000

108 Terracina Cr, $145,900

184 river reach dr, $142,000

103 Osprey Cove Loop, $135,000

8587 Edgewood Drive, $74,000

Condo/Townhouse

173 Olde Towne Way, $141,575

109 Olde Towne Way, $121,500

506 N 62nd Avenue, $109,900

Commerical

3931 Mega Drive, $1,250

