The Sun News file photo of Ollie's in Surfside Beach
The Sun News file photo of Ollie's in Surfside Beach
The Sun News file photo of Ollie's in Surfside Beach

Business

Major bargain outlet set to open its doors next week

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

May 19, 2018 11:02 AM

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is set to open its second Grand Strand location in Surfside Beach next week.

Located at 1756 B Highway 17 N next to Harbor Freight Tools, its grand opening is May 24 at 9 a.m.

The new addition makes South Carolina's 13th location and is expected to bring about 60 jobs to the area, according to a press release.

Ollie's sells closeout merchandise along with discount excess inventory which includes food, furniture, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics and clothing.

  Comments  