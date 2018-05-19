Major bargain outlet set to open its doors next week

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is set to open its second Grand Strand location in Surfside Beach next week.
Located at 1756 B Highway 17 N next to Harbor Freight Tools, its grand opening is May 24 at 9 a.m.
The new addition makes South Carolina's 13th location and is expected to bring about 60 jobs to the area, according to a press release.
Ollie's sells closeout merchandise along with discount excess inventory which includes food, furniture, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics and clothing.
