Holiday gift for retailers; sales up a solid 0.4 percent

FILE In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, an H&M store window advertises a sale, in New York. Consumer inflation slowed in December 2017 to a tiny 0.1 percent gain as the cost of energy products tumbled after a big jump in November. The Labor Department says the December increase in consumer prices followed a much bigger 0.4 percent jump in November and was the smallest advance since a similar 0.1 percent rise in October. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo