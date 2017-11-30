US women hope bond forged by pay fight leads to Olympic gold

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, United States forward Gigi Marvin is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the third period of a IIHF Women's World Championship hockey tournament game against Canada, in Plymouth, Mich. Threatening to boycott the world championships last spring won the United States women's national hockey team the same pay and treatment USA Hockey gives the men. Their fight also brought them closer together, a bond they used to win their fourth straight world title. “It’s amazing that they’ve brought women’s hockey a step closer to where it should be, and I think in time it’s only a matter of when as female athletes we’ll be able to play the game we love and get paid,’’ Canadian forward Meghan Agosta said. “I think hockey’s come a long way and they kind of set the bar high.’’ Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo