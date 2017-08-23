Business Pulse

Tidelands Health to build 65,000-square-foot medical park in Myrtle Beach
Tidelands Health, the region’s largest health care provider, will construct a $44 million medical park in Myrtle Beach to support Horry County’s growing need for high-quality health care.
Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common is the not-for-profit health system’s single largest community investment since the construction of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet in 2002. The new medical park is one of multiple new locations planned to respond to Horry County’s population growth.
Since 2010, the county’s population has increased by more than 50,000 people, or approximately 20 percent, according to U.S. Census figures.
“An ever-increasing population means an increased need for high-quality medical care,” said Bruce Bailey, the health system’s president and CEO. “As a not-for-profit organization focused on our region’s health and wellness, we are committed to investing our dollars in the facilities, technologies and professionals needed to care for the people of our community.”
The three-story, 65,000-square-foot medical park will employ at least 100 people and provide multiple physician offices, physical therapy, pain management, laboratory services and more. Approximately 75,000 people live within five miles of the site.
The new medical park is one of many ways Tidelands Health is responding to the region’s growth.
The health system recently welcomed the charter class of residents to the Tidelands Health MUSC Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year program that provides training for newly degreed physicians. The residents and the program’s faculty members will deliver patient care at the new Tidelands Health Medical Park at Holmestown Road, which is slated to open in October.
Tidelands Health has also announced plans to partner with HealthSouth Corp. for the construction of a new, 46-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Little River. Construction on that project is expected to begin later this year.
“Our health system was founded nearly 70 years ago by community-minded volunteers who recognized the importance of ready access to quality medical care,” said H. McRoy Skipper Jr., CPA, chairman of the Tidelands Health board of trustees. “Although we’ve grown substantially since those early days, our values remain unchanged.
“Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common embodies our commitment to help people live better lives through better health.”
The new medical park has been designed to integrate into the community. It will feature an elegant brick and glass exterior highlighted by two cupolas. Landscaping will add beauty and create a natural sound and sight barrier to adjacent properties.
Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common is expected to open in late 2018.
Michael Graham Chosen As Elite Travel Event Ambassador
Travel Weekly and TravelAge West choose top travel professionals to participate in 2017 Global Travel Marketplace events
Travel Weekly and TravelAge West are proud to announce that professional travel advisor Michael Graham was selected to attend a Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) event as a 2017 GTM Ambassador. Ambassadors are a very select group, chosen for their ability to grow and expand their travel business as a result of their first-time participation in a GTM event in 2016.
Over the course of two-and- a-half days, GTM connects top-producing travel advisors in North America with leading cruise, hotel, tour and destination suppliers through one-on- one appointments, Boardroom presentations and numerous networking events.
GTM West takes place at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson/Las Vegas, NV, May 18-20, 2017, followed by its sister event, GTM, held at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 9-11, 2017.
Over 800 applications are received for the approximate 200 spots available across the two exclusive events. Only 20 percent of accepted attendees are chosen to participate as Ambassadors and they are selected after a rigorous screening process, which evaluates their business model, confirms annual sales and requires industry references.
“Being honored this year as an American Express Pacesetter and a GTM Ambassador is a reflection of the services our advisors provide to our clients,” said Graham. “And now that industry veteran Tracie Lawrence is in our Myrtle Beach office we truly have an all-star team.” Michael Graham noted that “we focus on groups and luxury travel, particularly river cruising.” Cruise Planners has been named the host of the Cruise & Travel Expo to be held at the MB Convention Center on January 4th, 2018.
At GTM, advisors are uniquely connected to new and existing products, destinations and services, providing them unparalleled support in the marketplace and distinct pricing advantages—both of which help them to best serve their valuable clients.
“Advisors selected to attend GTM are truly the best in the business. The majority of attendees have more than 20 years of experience selling travel, a diverse and growing portfolio of discerning travel customers and are truly experts at what they do,” said Alicia Evanko-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Events, Travel Group, Northstar Travel Group. “As true pros, however, these advisors also understand the ever-changing nature of the travel industry. They recognize the value in furthering their product knowledge and creating valuable relationships in established and emerging destinations and with leaders at cruise, tour and hospitality companies. GTM creates a platform for just that, ensuring they’re fully equipped to meet clients’ needs.”
Scott Pyle, Founder and CEO of Pyle Financial Services, Receives James Dunks Advocate Humanitarian Award
Local business owner, Scott Pyle, was recently awarded the James Dunks Advocate Humanitarian Award by Prospera Financial Services for his engagement in the Myrtle Beach Community.
Recognizing a financial advisor for their community, firm and client involvement, the James Dunks Award highlights Scott’s focus on Myrtle Beach and its citizens.
Scott is active in and around the community in a range of activities. The award specifically highlighted Scott’s work with the 2LiveBeyond Initiative of which Scott is a co-founder.
2LiveBeyond is a local non-profit that raises money and awareness for organizations that serve children with physical, mental, emotional, financial or family needs. The 2LiveBeyond Initiative has been responsible for raising and distributing over $350,000 for children in the last 4 years.
Scott’s local wealth management firm, Pyle Financial Services, was founded after he spent 22 years in the industry working with firms like Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wachovia Securities and Raymond James. Scott has trained advisors nationwide, helping to build financial planning tools for the industry. Scott is a vocal advocate of client education and industry transparency. Serving the needs of affluent families in Myrtle Beach and throughout the United States, Pyle Financial Services was founded with a desire to provide an alternative to the systemic issue in financial services of aggressive salespeople pushing in-house, proprietary products that may or may not be beneficial to individual investors.
With over 100 years of collective experience in the financial services industry, Pyle Financial Services puts the needs and goals of their clients at the forefront of all their activities.
McNair Grows Myrtle Beach Office with the Addition of Deidra Byrd
McNair is pleased to announce the addition of Deidra Byrd to its Myrtle Beach office. Byrd is an associate focusing her practice on general business litigation matters.
Byrd has experience in the financial sector, reviewing documents for litigation relevance and issue coding, executing documents used during foreclosure and bankruptcy proceedings, and managing loans while working with internal and external counsel. She has also provided counsel on foreclosures.
Byrd previously served as a judicial law clerk to several judges, including the late Honorable Tanya A. Gee of the 5th Circuit At-Large and the Honorable Benjamin H. Culbertson of the 15th Circuit.
Brookgreen Gardens Names New Trustee
Dr. Evans P. Whitaker has accepted a position on the Board of Trustees for Brookgreen Gardens. Dr. Whitaker, currently serves as president of Anderson University and brings a wealth of experience to the service of Brookgreen.
Under his leadership, Anderson University has doubled enrollment and been named among the top six most academically selective schools in South Carolina by the Princeton Review. It is now the second largest of 21 private universities in South Carolina.
He was twice appointed by then Governor Nikki Haley to serve as a member of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. Dr. Whitaker also serves as a trustee of the University Center of Greenville, an educational consortium of Anderson University, Clemson, Furman University, the University of South Carolina, USC Upstate, South Carolina State University and Greenville Technical College.
Due to his extensive community service, he was awarded the 2016 Communitarian of the Year from Anderson County United Way. He and his wife, Cynthia, reside in Anderson, SC.
“We are fortunate to be able to add someone of Dr. Whitaker’s experience and knowledge to the Board of Trustees of Brookgreen Gardens,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO, “I look forward to working with him to continue moving Brookgreen forward into an exciting future.”
