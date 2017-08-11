Griffin Eye Center becomes one of first ophthalmic centers to use ZEPTO Capsulotomy System

Griffin Eye Center is one of the first ophthalmic centers in the country to go beyond laser and offer the groundbreaking technology of the ZEPTO™ Capsulotomy System. The precision pulse capsulotomy device is FDA approved and can be used in both simple and complicated cataract surgery. Ophthalmic, surgeon, Neil Griffin, M.D., a specialist in cataract, corneal, and refractive surgery performed cataract surgery using the ZEPTO™ Capsulotomy System. The advanced technology surgery took place at Grand Dunes Outpatient Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach.
Dr. Griffin states, “The ZEPTO™ automates a critical step in cataract surgery, the capsulotomy. The unique device is comfortable and creates a capsulotomy. Recent studies have shown the precision pulse system capsulotomy to be stronger than laser or manual techniques.”
Dr. Griffin is a pioneer in endokeratoplasty, a new type of corneal transplantation technique. He has presented study results and his technique to surgeons in both the United States and abroad. As an Ophthalmologist leader in the field he continues to instruct corneal surgeons on the latest advancements.
Dr. Griffin received his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He served his internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and completed his residency at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He received his highly-specialized fellowship in cornea and external disease from the University of Texas in Houston. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is also a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.Griffin Eye Center is committed to providing world class technology and offers some of the most advanced vision diagnostics and surgical technologies to the Myrtle Beach area.
Griffin Eye Center is conveniently located in Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. To learn more about Griffin Eye Center and the latest surgical eye treatments visit www.griffineyecenter.com, or call the main office at 843-449-6414.
