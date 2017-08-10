Business Pulse

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Completes $16.5 Million Private Placement and Begins Stock Trading
Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, announced today the closing of a private placement common stock offering which raised $16.5 Million in additional capital.
“We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our private placement. We believe our growing bank franchise is well-positioned and this new funding will allow us to continue to pursue growth opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “Since 2012, we have grown to six branches along the Grand Strand and in the Midlands of South Carolina, and we have just opened a Loan Production Office in the vibrant Greenville, South Carolina market. We are very excited about this opportunity for additional growth and to increase value for our shareholders,” Bolchoz said. “We proudly welcome our new shareholders to the CCNB family and appreciate the confidence they have shown in our team.”
Also, effective Monday, July 3, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol CCNB. “Trading on the OTC markets is a significant milestone for our company,” Bolchoz said. “We are most proud that the listing of our stock will offer a source of liquidity for our shareholders. Our growth story over the past five years has been very compelling, and we believe this initiative will greatly enhance our company’s visibility to community bank investors.”
FIG Partners, LLC acted as sole placement agent, and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP served as the Company’s legal counsel in this transaction.
Sloan Realty Group Named One of America’s Top 1,000 Professional Teams By The Wall Street Journal and Real Trends
Sloan, From Myrtle Beach, Ranked At #160 On The List With an Impressive 351 Transactions & $55,244,241 in sales last year.
The Blake Sloan Team of Sloan Realty Group was named one of America’s top real estate professional teams by The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends. Their Team is now a member of the “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by the two respected publications. Sloan is now ranked in the top one half of 1 percent of the more than 1 million Realtors nationwide.
The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals was announced on June 23rd, 2017 with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:
Individual Sales Professionals – Sales volume
Individual Sales Professionals – Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)
Team Professionals – Sales Volume
Team Professionals – Transaction sides
According to The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals, Sloan had 351 transactions totaling over $55,244,000, ranking them 160th, in the nation.
“The best individual agents and teams – including Sloan’s award-winning efforts – were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenging real estate market,” said Steve Murray, founder of Denver-based publishing and communications company REAL Trends, which compiled the list. “Ironically, if you look at the top 250 in each category you will find that collectively, their sales volume and transaction sides held up quite nicely compared with the market as a whole.”
“Becoming a member of such an elite group as the The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals is an incredible accomplishment in any market, but what Sloan did during these challenging times is impressive on so many levels,” said Marti Gallardo, vice president of classified advertising for The Wall Street Journal. “Their efforts topped 99.99 percent of the more than 1 million Realtors nationwide.”
“I am absolutely thrilled to be named to The Thousand,” said Sloan, who serves clients primarily in Myrtle Beach, And Coastal South Carolina. “Even with the market’s challenges, it’s incredibly gratifying to help clients find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible.”
Horn named vice president of American Optometric Association
Barbara L. Horn, O.D., full-time optometric physician at Vaught Eye Associates in Conway, has assumed the position of Vice President of the American Optometric Association.The AOA represents more than 44,000 doctors of optometry and other eye care professionals. Dr. Horn was sworn into office June 24, 2017, in Washington, DC, during the association’s annual Optometry’s Meeting.
Dr. Horn is a diplomate with the American Board of Optometry. She is a past president of the Michigan Optometric Association (MOA), and has been recognized as the MOA’s 2005 Young Optometrist of the Year, AOA’s 2006 Young Optometrist of the Year, and MOA’s 2011 Optometrist of the Year. She has also served with the Volunteers in Optometric Service to Humanity and the Special Olympics World Winter Games. She is an active member of the South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association (SCOPA) and an associate member of the Michigan Optometric Association.
She and her husband, Dr. Mike Weisgerber, also a doctor of optometry, reside in Myrtle Beach with their two children, Brooke and Mick.
Re/Max SOuthern Shores employees earn accolades
RE/MAX Southern Shores would like to congratulate Lori and Ashley Harper on earning the Executive Club.
RE/MAX Southern Shores would like to congratulate Hans Neugebauer on earning the 100percent Club.
RE/MAX Southern Shores is pleased to announce the addition of Realtors Chris Baisden and Emily Otto to the team of professional real estate agents serving Horry and Georgetown counties.
RE/MAX Southern Shores would like to congratulate Janice Martin on earning the Executive Club.
Garden City Realty recognizes its June agents of the month and second quarter
Lee Hewitt, Broker-in- Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Denise Coleman is the top listing agent of June and the second quarter. Jean Schmaus is the top selling agent of June and Bobby Streett is the top selling agent of the second quarter.
Coleman is the firm’s top producer of the year from 2007-2010 and 2013. In 2016, she was recognized as listing and selling agent for January and listing agent for April and December. Likewise, Coleman was listing agent for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Coleman has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 1999 and specializes in the coastal resort areas of the south strand. She holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation - a credential that fewer than four percent of REALTORS® nationwide have earned. Additionally, Coleman is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), holds the Resort and Residential designation, and has training specific to 1031 tax exchanges. She presently serves as Secretary of the Garden City Beach Community Association, is the Carolina Coast Cotillion Events Coordinator, and is an active member of the Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Coleman can be reached at 843-652- 4248 or DColeman@GardenCityRealty.com.
Schmaus has been recognized for her achievements within the firm by receiving the selling agent of the month standing in July 2015 as well as August and December 2016.
Schmaus has been with Garden City Realty since February 2009. She has been a full-time broker in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 26 years and is a graduate of the Real Estate Institute, where she received the Graduate Realtor Institute and Senior Real Estate Specialist designations. She is available at 843-652- 4242, 843-446- 6645 or JSchmaus@GardenCityRealty.com.
The Coastal Carolinas Association of Raltors ranks Streett within the top six percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market in 2016. Streett has been recognized as the firm’s top listing agent in June and the top selling agent in April and June of 2016. Additionally, he was the top selling agent of the second and fourth quarters and selling agent of the year for 2016. Likewise, he was top listing agent for May 2017. In October 2016, he was named as a finalist in the Best Real Estate Agent category of The Sun News’ annual Best of the Beach contest for the second consecutive year.
Streett, Your Coastal Carolina Connection, has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 2004 and has been selling real estate for more than 40 years. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the South Carolina Association of Realtors, and the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors. In addition, he is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), holds the Recreation and Resort Specialist (RRS) designation, and is a certified insurance counselor. He has also completed the coursework for the Accredited Buyer Representative and Certified Residential Specialist designations. Streett frequently receives the Listing and Selling Agent award and is the Selling Agent of the Year for 2007 and 2010-2012, as well as the 2013 Top Selling Transactions Agent of the Year. In 2001 Streett received the Realtor of the Year Award and is Garden City Realty’s 2010 and 2014 Top Outgoing Referral agent, which he was recognized for by our affiliate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Streett can be contacted at 843-652- 4280 or BStreett@GardenCityRealty.com.
