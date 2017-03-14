Gander Mountain closing 32 stores

Gander Mountain, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has announced that it’s closing 32 of 162 stores.
The Gander Mountain off Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach is not on the list and will remain open for now.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Gander Mountain stores set to close
Alabama – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa
540 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903
7765 Airport Blvd Ste 609, Mobile, AL 36608
2424 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
3325 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Georgia – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville
145 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907
1970 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253
1200 Scenic Hwy, Ste G, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (Snellville store)
Illinois – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield
2006 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822
1400 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102
2371 Chuckwagon Dr, Springfield, IL 62711
Indiana – Merrillville, Greenfield
1630 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, IN 46410
2175 Barrett Dr, Greenfield, IN 46140
Minnesota – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury
20870 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 55374
1940 Adams Street, Mankato, MN 56001
10470 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55129
New York – New Hartford
8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford, NY 13413
North Carolina – Raleigh, South Charlotte
2100 Village Market Place, Morrisville, NC 27560 (Raleigh store)
13610 Hoover Creek Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273 (South Charlotte store)
Tennessee – Chattanooga
5756 Highway 153 Suite F, Hixson, TN 37343 (Chattanooga store)
Texas – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston
19820 Hempstead Hwy, Houston, TX 77065
701 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX 76541
2302 NE Bob Bullock Loop, Ste 101, Laredo, TX 78045
4006 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407
3203 S Interstate 35 Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78664
8203 State Highway 151, Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78245
19890 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479
2301 University Avenue, Texarkana, TX 75503
2701 S Jack Kultgen Expy, Waco, TX 76706
13441 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77082 (West Houston store)
West Virginia – Charleston
2600 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin – Eau Claire, Germantown
6440 Scully Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701
W190 N10768 Commerce Cir, Germantown, WI 53022
