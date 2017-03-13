Business

March 13, 2017 1:44 PM

Myrtle Beach employees share in $157 million in bonuses paid by Wal-Mart

By Todd Garvin

tgarvin@thesunnews.com

Employees of Wal-Mart in South Carolina were greeted with some good news last week.

The company announced that more than 17,000 employees in South Carolina – more than 4,000 in the Myrtle Beach/Florence area – got a bonus along with an annual pay raise in their March 9 paycheck.

More than 850,000 employees across the U.S. shared more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on the retail giant’s fourth quarter earnings form 2016.

Workers in the Myrtle Beach/Florence area split a part of over $3.4 million in bonuses paid to South Carolina workers.

“Our associates’ hard work makes the difference in our stores’ performance,” said Sean Real, regional manager of Wal-Mart’s South Carolina stores, in a press release. “The quarterly bonus is one way we’re thanking our associates and sharing in the success together.”

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos