Myrtle Beach employees share in $157 million in bonuses paid by Wal-Mart

Employees of Wal-Mart in South Carolina were greeted with some good news last week.
The company announced that more than 17,000 employees in South Carolina – more than 4,000 in the Myrtle Beach/Florence area – got a bonus along with an annual pay raise in their March 9 paycheck.
More than 850,000 employees across the U.S. shared more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on the retail giant’s fourth quarter earnings form 2016.
Workers in the Myrtle Beach/Florence area split a part of over $3.4 million in bonuses paid to South Carolina workers.
“Our associates’ hard work makes the difference in our stores’ performance,” said Sean Real, regional manager of Wal-Mart’s South Carolina stores, in a press release. “The quarterly bonus is one way we’re thanking our associates and sharing in the success together.”
