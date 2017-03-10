Falmouth man's nonprofit seeks loose change to make change

A Falmouth man is launching a new nonprofit organization that aims to use pocket change to support housing, food security, education and other areas.
Founder Matt Hoidal tells The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mMa0jH ) that World of Change will work with sponsors to raise money through community and school events, including change drives and classroom change collections.
Classroom change kits will consist of old-fashioned milk crates with six labeled mason jars dedicated to an area of focus, including financial literacy, health and wellness and children's play.
A ChangeFest planned for this fall seeks to set a world record for the most change collected by a community.
Hoidal says individuals and foundations will provide matching challenges to double the impact of the change collected.
