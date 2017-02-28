New nonstop airline routes opens Myrtle Beach market up to 3 more cities

Travelers will have three more options this year to fly nonstop to Myrtle Beach.
Allegiant airlines announced Tuesday that they will offer nonstop seasonal service to Dayton, Ohio, Belleville, Ill./St. Louis, and Portsmouth, N.H. The flights to Dayton begin May 24, May 26 for Belleville/St. Louis and June 1 for Portsmouth.
“Horry County Department of Airports is ecstatic with Allegiant’s continued growth of air service offering at Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “After today’s announcement, Allegiant will offer nonstop air service from 17 markets, making it even easier for people to visit our fantastic destination.”
