Enjoy the low price at the pump while you can. An increase could be coming this week

Consumers should expect to see a rise in the price of gasoline in the coming weeks, according to a report from GasBuddy.com.
Although the average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen 2 cents to $2.01 according to the daily survey of 197 gas outlets in the Myrtle Beach area, repairs to refineries will likely cause a spike in coming weeks.
“With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we’ll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.
Prices in the Myrtle Beach area were already 43.7 cents higher than they were a year ago. However, the price was 27 cents lower than the national average of $2.28.
|South Carolina Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Comments