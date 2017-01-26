Myrtle Beach business pulse

Arrivals
Michael Duncan has joined RE/MAX Southern Shores in Myrtle Beach.
Jennifer Cooke has been named program manager for Healthy Learners Midlands.
Promotions
Alex Clayton and James P. Jordan of Conway National Bank have been promoted to vice president.
Christy Broughton, Angela Hearl and Jackie Siratt of Conway National Bank have been promoted to banking officer.
Joe Hunter Hyman and Marsha Jordan of Conway National Bank have been promoted to assistant vice president.
Jennifer Cox Phipps of Horry County State Bank has been named branch manager in the Mt. Olive office.
New Business
Maxwells BBQ and Blues has opened in the Mingo Shopping Center located at 251 Willbrook Blvd in Pawleys Island. For information, call 237-4744.
Miscellaneous
Renee Williamson has been named director of the Career Services Center of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Foundation.
Comments