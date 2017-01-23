Where can you find the cheapest gas in the Myrtle Beach area?

Gas prices fell an average of 3.4 cents per gallon in South Carolina and the Myrtle Beach area last week.
Customers paid an average of $2.06 per gallon for fuel in South Carolina, which is 24 cents lower than the national average of $2.30, according to GasBuddy.com.
The news wasn’t all good, however, as the price is an average of 42.4 cents more expensive than one year ago.
One of the first announcements made by new President Donald Trump’s administration was its “America First Energy Plan,” which states that Producing more energy is in America’s national security interest.
The administration said: “President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the [Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries] cartel and any nations hostile to our interests. At the same time, we will work with our [Persian] Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our antiterrorism strategy.”
It’s too soon to speculate what the policy will mean for prices at the pump, but nominal decreases are expected in the coming week.
"Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at ‘fire sale’ prices,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.
South Carolina Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
