Need a job? Wal-Mart hiring up to 95 for new Myrtle Beach store

Wal-Mart plans to hire up to 95 full- and part-time employees for the new Neighborhood Market in Myrtle Beach.
The company announced Friday that it had opened a temporary hiring center at 1517 N. Kings Highway. Applications will also be accepted at http://careers.walmart.com.
“We are excited to meet applicants and build a team to serve our friends and neighbors in the Myrtle Beach community,” said store manager Sherrie Carlisle.
Wal-Mart provides a benefits program, including health-care coverage with no lifetime maximum. Wal-Mart also offers eligible associates matching 401(k) contributions of up to 6 percent of pay, discounts on general merchandise, an Associate Stock Purchase Program and company-paid life insurance. Additionally, eligible associates receive a quarterly cash bonus based on store performance.
The company offers a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment began on Memorial Day 2013.
