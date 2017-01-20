Myrtle Beach business pulse

Arrivals
Andi Mills has joined the sales team at Coldwell Banker Chicora Real Estate.
Kevin Dineen has joined McLeod Physician Associates at McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Seacoast.
Miscellaneous
Paul Davis Boney, senior vice president of LS3P, has been appointed chairman of the 2017 AIA National Ethics Council.
Andrew Putman, orthopaedic surgeon at Carolina Orthopaedics in Murrells Inlet, has received a Subspecialty Certificate In Surgery Of The Hand.
Ruell L. Hicks Jr. has been named board chair of the Waccamaw Community Foundation.
G. David Bishop has been named treasurer of the Waccamaw Community Foundation.
Terri DeCenzo, Christopher Hanna and Brent D. Groome have been named board members of the Waccamaw Community Foundation.
Lisa Hinkson has been named board president of St. Christopher’s Children.
