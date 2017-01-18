Lowe’s cutting 2,400 full-time jobs as part of staffing overhaul

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase Pause

3:04 Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A

2:08 Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:39 Garth Brooks: That time the bus left me behind in Fresno