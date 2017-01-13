Myrtle Beach business pulse

Arrivals
Angela Lubensky has joined SMITH SAPP CPA firm as a staff accountant in Myrtle Beach.
Benjamin Hemilright has joined Strand Hospitality Services as a regional director of operations.
Katie Petersen has joined South Atlantic Bank as a teller in Myrtle Beach.
Ellie Stinson has joined South Atlantic Bank as a teller in Murrells Inlet.
Anne Caldwell has joined Horry County State Bank as vice president and operations manager.
Doug Arseneau has joined Horry County State Bank as senior vice president and residential mortgage lending manager.
Jody Jessup has joined RE/MAX Southern Shores in North Myrtle Beach.
Kathy Davis has joined RE/MAX Southern Shores in Garden City.
T.J. O'Brien has joined RE/MAX Southern Shores in Myrtle Beach.
Promotions
Jason Hucks of Anderson Brothers Bank in Aynor has been promoted to branch manager.
Kristina Baker has been promoted to branch manager at Horry County State Bank.
Awards
Cory Shaw, software developer at Fuel, has been nominated for two Grand Strand Technology Council Innovation Awards including “Innovation In Technology Advancement, Adaptation or Services” and “Business Growth and New Marketing Initiatives.”
New Business
The Founders Golf Performance Center has opened at Grande Dunes Resort Golf Club in Myrtle Beach.
Miscellaneous
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina has named its 2017 board of trustees’ officers: Gerald Smalls, chair; Karen Smith, vice-chair; Lisa Bernardin, secretary; and Andy Folsom, treasurer.
