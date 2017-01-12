Over 1.9 million passengers in 2016 shatters record at Myrtle Beach airport

Growth continues to set records at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
For the second straight year, a record number of passengers has come through the airport. Total passenger traffic in 2016 was 1,942,927, which includes both arriving and departing passengers, easily outpacing the 1,830,071 that passed through the gates in 2015.
In December alone, the airport saw a 9.2 percent increase in arriving passengers over 2015.
“The record number of passengers using the airport in 2016 is exciting, and we thank our airline partners for their continued growth in our marketplace,” Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County, said.
