Dunkin Donuts, pizza place opens; Fresh Greens closes

▪ A new pizza place in Myrtle Beach began welcoming guests the week before Christmas with the fitting name of Sliced. A brick oven bakes the pies from personal sizes to a whopping 21 inch large. Though pizza is the main appeal, but Head Chef Henry Mills hopes to gradually add more Italian inspired dishes to the menu.
For the time being, guests can enjoy pizzas of their own creation with regular or premium toppings or any of the specialty pies that all come with the housemade sauce. Some of their specialties include the Butcher Block pizza that is loaded up with meat or the Southwest that has some kick to it.
Sliced offers wings, a few salads, and sandwiches called grinders, like their version of a Sloppy Joe. Appetizers have familiar bites in the form of mozzarella sticks or crispy calamari, but also the somewhat unusual cheesesteak Portobello or garlic and truffle flatbread.
At 4765 U.S. 17, Sliced is conveniently located near many businesses and easy access to the highway. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and can be reached at 843-808-9501. Online, their website is still in the making but their social media page, facebook.com/brickpizza, is easily accessible.
▪ Unfortunately, after 10 months of business, Fresh Greens in Conway and their express location in The Market Common is closing their doors. Part of University Commons across from the Coastal Carolina campus, Fresh Greens offered just what their named implied.
When they opened in March of 2016, many students and local employees were excited to have easy access to healthy and fresh food. Fresh Greens also pressed their own juices, so customers could sneak even more fruits and vegetables into their meal. Despite all the fresh ingredients and guests having the freedom to create their own meals, the eatery hasn’t had quite enough clientele.
Their social media page is still up at facebook.com/eatatfreshgreens, should anyone prefer to learn more or leave well wishes.
▪ The area’s newest Dunkin Donuts is now open and serving delectable breakfasts all day off of S.C. 544, close to the campus and Conway Medical Center. The franchise announced last year the addition of multiple locations to the Grand Strand area.
The recently finished restaurant offers a full menu instead of simply coffee and pastries, so customers can enjoy sandwiches and other snacks. This location also has a drive-thru and offers on-the-go ordering. Dunkin Donuts regulars will also be able to use their perks and cards here.
Next to McDonalds, the new Dunkin Donuts address is 1477 S.C. 544 in Conway. They can be reached by calling 843-347-6010. Every morning the restaurant opens at 5 and remains open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To learn more about Dunkin Donuts and their perks, visit dunkindonuts.com.
