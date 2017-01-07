Business Pulse

Arrivals
Dawn Bryant has joined Ocean Lakes Family Campground as marketing communications and social media specialist.
Allison Stack has joined the sales team at Garden City Realty.
Marigrace VanDeventer has been named the primary International Board Certified lactation consultant at Conway Medical Center.
Awards
Myrtle Beach Trish has been selected for the 2016 Best of Myrtle Beach Award in the Real Estate Agents category by the Myrtle Beach Award Program.
Bruce Turman of RE/MAX Southern Shores has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award.
