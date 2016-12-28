US women's team announces departure of union counsel

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28 Pause

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

0:36 Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23