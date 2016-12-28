Hickory Tavern, Captain D’s open locations

North Myrtle Beach welcomed Hickory Tavern into their fold on Dec.14 with a celebration that kicked off at 4p.m. Having originated in North Carolina nearly two decades ago, the Hickory Tavern is steadily growing in the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Alabama, with this location being the first in the Grand Strand.
Television screens line the walls of Hickory Tavern, one of the reasons why this pub is enjoyed by sports enthusiasts. There will always be games to watch and food to enjoy, like their house made potato chips or gumbo. There are burgers and sandwiches to choose from, plus Tavern specialties such as shrimp and grits or their Bucket of Boat Trash which has steamed shrimp, oysters, and Alaskan crab legs.
Hickory Tavern in North Myrtle Beach is located at 1580 U.S. 17 North and can be reached at 843-249-6670. Like all Hickory Tavern locations, this one will host events and games as they settle in, plus develop daily specials. Guests can learn more about the business at thehickorytavern.com or visit facebook.com/HT.northmyrtlebeach to keep up with the area’s new restaurant.
Currently, Hickory Tavern opens at 4p.m. during the week and at 11 a.m. on weekends then closes their doors at 2 in the morning. After New Year’s, the bar plans to open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch.
▪ The second location of Captain D’s has opened its doors in the Surfside area to the delight of many fans of this fast-casual seafood restaurant. Bright colors help give the building a beach vibe, which fits right in with the Grand Strand.
Shrimp and fish make the bulk of the menu, but crab and clams show up as well. While guests can always find French fries and hushpuppies to enjoy, Captain D’s also offers vegetables like broccoli and green beans. Chicken tenders are also available for those who aren’t a huge fan of seafood.
This new restaurant is situated at 118 Loyola Drive next to Steak n’Shake. Guests will be able to visit throughout the week during their hours, 10:30a.m.-11p.m. To learn more about Captain D’s and their commitment to serving delicious seafood fast, visit captainds.com.
