Business is booming for local shops this holiday season

While many are searching for deals on electronics and other gadgets in malls and online, local shops in Horry County have reported strong Christmas sales so far as shoppers scramble to cross items off their lists.
Many local shops carry specialty items unique to the area, and others sell widely-distributed products like Yeti tumblers or Simply Southern T-shirts, but most have managed to capture a secure customer base at a time when the area’s typical economic driver, tourism, is at a low.
Young Plantations, a specialty store selling local pecan and candy-themed gifts, has been doing well in its temporary spot at Coastal Grand Mall. Every year, the Florence-based company sets up in empty mall locations for November and December.
“We’ve actually been in this store three different times,” Sandy Roberts, a manager, said. “We just take a vacant store and whatever they have to offer.”
This year’s store, near the mall’s Bed Bath and Beyond, was not the one Roberts preferred. Young Plantations’ nut and candy gift sets are most appealing to older customers that might be more likely to go into Sears or J. C. Penney’s, at the other end of the mall. Still, business is booming.
Double-dipped chocolate pecans are the sweetest sellers, Roberts said. The store also sells preserves and gift baskets, and on Wednesday afternoon, jars of its T.O.E. Jam (tangerine, orange and elderberry) were sold out.
Young Plantations has operated for 75 years in various forms, but newer stores are also doing well. In The Market Common, the Southern Living store is buoyed by its brand recognition, but it only just opened on Nov. 11. Founder and General Manager Richard Gudzan said the brand expects to open three more stores in 2017 and 50 in total across the southeast.
“It’s been a huge success, beyond expectations,” said Gudzan, who had previous experience as a retail distributor and running stores at Broadway at the Beach. “The clientele feedback is they absolutely love the store.”
The Myrtle Beach location features a mix of clothing, home decoration, packaged food and gifts. Gudzan said some of his best selling items have been prayer bowls — decorated dishes to place prayer cards in — and a “hippy-happy” line of headbands from Natural Life.
Location, location, location
For several other unique stores in the area, a recent change of location proved fruitful before the holiday season. Birchline, a kitchen and home goods store that used to be located at 813 Main Street on Myrtle Beach’s Superblock, moved to a space in the Myrtle Beach Mall about three weeks ago.
Kristen Brooks of Birchline previously told the Sun News that on the Superblock, she could go a whole day without a customer coming in. Traffic into the store has spiked after the move, she said.
“It’s been great. We’re really happy, we’re really pleased to be up here in the mall,” Brooks told The Sun News.
The majority of Birchline’s sales still come from its website, which existed about four years before an actual store opened, Brooks said. But at the mall, she said Corkcicle coffee tumblers, Black Cube Pans and Wusthof Knives have been selling well.
In Conway, two shops took different approaches to their recent relocation. Craig “Papa” Smith, owner of Papa’s General Store, recently moved his shop just down the street to the former site of Bodega at 301 Main Street in Conway, and said the corner spot, right across from the town’s iconic clock, has brought even more customers to the established store.
“Business is good in downtown Conway,” Smith said. “People like to shop downtown.”
Smith’s store includes outerwear, clothing for men and women and recognizable brands like Simply Southern, a popular brand of t-shirts in bold prints and bright pastels that many local stores carry.
Having familiar brands in Conway, Smith said, give an option to people who don’t want to drive towards Myrtle Beach or other areas closer to the Grand Strand for shopping.
“[Our customers] don’t like driving down to the beach,” he said.
Conway Glass, a studio that specializes in stained glass and blown works, has taken an almost opposite path to achieve similar results. Barbara Streeter said her 30-year-old-business had been located in downtown Conway for some time, but a move up to 12th Avenue has doubled the studio’s business.
“We’re practically sold out of Christmas ornaments every day,” she said.
A handful of their speckled, translucent globe ornaments remain in the showroom on Thursday, but the studio was only working on special orders for the next few days, she said.
Streeter said a simpler parking situation by the new studio had helped the store attract more traffic, in addition to their marketing and longtime relationship with the community.
On Thursday afternoon, one of the shop’s other draws was on display: an ornament blowing class, where one artisan was showing a family how to inflate and shape a mass of glowing-hot glass.
The classes run in colder seasons, from fall to spring, because the glass blowing studio can’t be operated when temperatures spike in the summer, Streeter said.
Local appeal
Some small, local stores in areas that are more typically tourist destinations, however, have reported mixed success this year. Many are still working to develop a nearby base of customers.
At Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, jewelry store A Silver Shack is running a 20-percent-off promotion throughout December, but holiday business remains slow.
“For some reason the locals don’t come here to shop in the off season,” saleswoman Mary Jane Panebianco said.
The store’s best-spending clients, she said, consist of women in their 40s or 50s with discretionary income—a crowd that often stops in during the spring or fall on vacation. The summer months bring in a higher volume of customers, but they each tend to spend less.
At Innovations Artists’ Emporium just across the parking lot from Silver Shack, employee Janice Carroll said the store works to hold onto its nearby customers with a “we love our locals” email list.
Innovations also has an additional revenue stream as artists rent space inside to show their wares. Among the handmade soaps, pottery, jewelry and paintings, small, sculptural trees made of wire and affixed to driftwood were best-sellers, Carroll said.
The store usually receives a good amount of foot traffic from the nearby Alabama Theatre and its Christmas show, but so far this year, it wasn’t driving sales.
“It feels a little bit slower than last year,” Carroll said. “At Christmas they all seem to run to the malls and the Black Friday sales...that’s what we’re competing against.”
