Patheon acquires Roche Carolina plant in Florence

Patheon plans to take over a 300,000-square-foot site from Roche Carolina in Florence, company officials announced Monday.
According to the Florence Morning News, Patheon – which is headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle and Zug, Switzerland – “will acquire the site for an immaterial sum, plus the cost of associated inventory and spare parts.”
Roche had announced a restructuring plan earlier this year that would have put 270 jobs in limbo. It had announced the plant would close by 2019.
Comments