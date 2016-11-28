Business

November 28, 2016 1:33 PM

Patheon acquires Roche Carolina plant in Florence

From staff reports

Patheon plans to take over a 300,000-square-foot site from Roche Carolina in Florence, company officials announced Monday.

According to the Florence Morning News, Patheon – which is headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle and Zug, Switzerland – “will acquire the site for an immaterial sum, plus the cost of associated inventory and spare parts.”

Roche had announced a restructuring plan earlier this year that would have put 270 jobs in limbo. It had announced the plant would close by 2019.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos