Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Myrtle Beach from Cleveland

Passengers from Ohio will have a new option for nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach beginning in the spring of 2017.
Allegiant announced Wednesday that it was changing its service from Akron-Canton to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport beginning Feb. 15, 2017.
“We’re very excited to announce this major growth in northeast Ohio, a region that has demanded more low-cost, nonstop service to the wonderful vacation destinations we serve,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer, in a press releasae. “This move to Cleveland will allow Allegiant to have a stronger presence in northeast Ohio and allow us to offer our low fares and convenient travel to even more travelers.”
Passengers with existing reservations for Akron-Canton will be given the option to switch their tickets to Cleveland or receive a full refund.
Comments