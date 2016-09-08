Business

September 8, 2016 9:51 AM

Property transfers for the Myrtle Beach area: Aug. 14-20

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Land

691 Marbella Ct. Lot 387, $34,900

Condo/Townhouse

158 Freeboard Lane, $152,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

926 Prince Street, $323,500

2629 South Island Road, $99,500

29 Bluebird St., $25,700

Aynor 29511

Home

940 S Main St, $124,000

Conway 29526

Land

624 hwy 544, $238,000

lot 24 Rivers Edge Drive, $21,900

Home

121 Board Landing Rd, $277,140

270 Ridge Pointe Drive, $247,290

4461 WILLOW SPRINGS ROAD, $235,900

853 Derbyshire Court, $212,840

3036 Little Bay Drive, $207,307

610 Notting Hill Ct, $204,900

5003 Presbyterian, $183,999

809 6th Ave, $180,000

1229 Midtown Village Drive, $167,800

321 Corinne Drive, $153,000

317 Jasmine Drive, $149,500

337 Lenox Dr., $146,688

1105 John Quincy Circle, $144,861

1107 Blue Juniper, $120,000

804 12th Avenue, $101,000

109 Clemson Rd., $100,000

719 Wincrest Court, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

270 A Country Manor Dr, $89,750

100-G MYRTLE GREENS DR, $64,500

3555 Hwy 544, $46,000

Conway 29527

Land

0 Hwy 472, $80,500

117 Pottery Landing Drive, $23,000

Home

6161 Hwy 804, $235,000

5482 Long Avenue Ext, $213,000

1049 Rosehaven Drive, $209,500

187 Vineyard Lake Circle, $202,850

260 Vineyard Lake Circle, $173,000

2024 SAWYER STREET, $155,000

1477 Leatherman Rd., $134,800

1740 Gilbert Road, $130,000

1313 Boker Rd, $123,900

146 Corbin Tanner Drive, $119,900

2614 Lincoln Park Drive, $108,000

1714 Magnolia Ave, $80,100

226 Blue Jacket Drive, $149,305

Little River 29566

Land

3585 Thomas Road, $50,000

Home

4816 Williams Island Drive, $725,000

3165 Hermitage Dr, $289,000

361 Tall Palms Way, $195,150

323 Tall Palms Way, $191,990

3840 Mallard Way, $189,500

687 Twinflower St, $182,000

4247 Highway 1008, $173,600

4247 Wrens Crossing, $153,101

68 Laurel Drive, $116,000

202 Captains Drive, $100,000

1544 Bellamy Dr, $16,250

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Nassau Court, $220,000

4636 Lightkeepers Way, $156,500

121 Way Point Ridge, $134,000

3983 Tybre Court, $110,000

775 Plantation Drive, $85,000

4206 Pinehurst Circle, $73,000

4341 Spa Drive, $68,000

Longs 29568

Home

313 Galway Court, $229,902

208 Oak Crest Circle, $188,299

515 Talisman Trail, $141,400

Condo/Townhouse

227 Stonewall Circle, $158,735

Loris 29569

Home

783 McNabb Shortcut Road, $272,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

6705 Porcher Drive, $145,000

Home

7584 Regina Court, $410,000

211 82 Avenue N, $375,000

Condo/Townhouse

201 N 74th Avenue, $370,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $270,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd, $227,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $175,000

311 N 69th Avenue, $166,001

215 N 77th Ave. #615, $165,251

7313 Porcher, $125,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $113,000

6302B Wedgewood Street, $103,000

3947 GLADIOLA CT, $98,500

209 N 75th Avenue, $93,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $83,000

6900 N Ocean Boulevard, $65,000

208 74th Ave N #2518, $53,000

Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1384 McMaster Drive, $430,000

120 N 7th, $356,500

4916 Yaupon Circle, $317,500

1009 Lizzie Lane, $175,000

549 Mallard Lane, $170,000

Lot MH116 Ocean Lakes, $155,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5040, $110,000

1714 Mermaid Drive, $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

725 S 4th Avenue, $221,250

717 5th Avenue South, $221,250

1024 S Hollywood Drive, $114,000

5905 South Kings Hwy, $109,000

2268 Clearwater Dr, $91,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $85,000

2262 A Andover Drive, $76,500

8830-H Chandler Drive, $74,000

2020 Crossgate Blvd., $74,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $52,300

5905 S Kings Highway, $45,000

Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 10 Saltwater Way, $69,900

Home

440 Hyacinth Loop, $351,590

25 Longcreek Drive, $245,500

1118 Osprey Court, $235,500

924 Southwind Court, $210,000

328 St Patties Loop, $200,000

219 Waties Drive, $199,000

1483 Medinah Lane, $195,000

645 Bluebird Lane, $162,500

9604 Drayton Ct, $144,000

1015 Autumn Drive, $135,000

508 Key Largo Drive #28, $50,000

32 Offshore Drive, $26,000

Condo/Townhouse

301 River Rock Lane, $160,000

4654 Fringetree Drive, $150,000

805 Sunswept Ct, $149,000

1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $136,000

4430 Lady Banks Lane, $107,000

4208 Sweetwater Blvd, $84,000

2474 Coastline Ct, $79,900

Commercial

12438 Highway 707, $767

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

American Way Lot 55, $75,000

American Way Lot 56, $75,000

Home

867 Peterson Street, $405,411

1417 St. Thomas Circle, $354,500

611 Calhoun Rd, $240,000

2824 S Key Largo Circle, $195,000

119 Whitehaven Court, $103,000

Condo/Townhouse

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $200,000

6218 Blynn Drive, $195,000

4847 LUSTER LEAF CIRCLE 405, $180,000

3535 Crepe Myrtle Court, $130,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $122,000

900 Palmetto Trail, $120,000

604 36th Avenue N, $118,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $116,500

4765 Wild Iris Drive, $105,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $94,600

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $90,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd #1044, $83,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000

830 N 44th Avenue, $74,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $73,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $45,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd #313, $45,000

Commercial

4731 S Kings Hwy, $25,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 3 A Surgeons Dr, $145,000

1125 WHISPERING WINDS DR (LOT 269), $35,999

907 Shipmaster Ave, $35,500

Lot 78 Waterton Avenue, $33,500

Home

1775 Serena Drive, $1,400,000

8298 Leone Circle, $1,100,000

100 White Dove Lane, $865,000

1611 Malaga Circle, $809,900

8033 WACOBEE DRIVE, $665,000

4444 Tralee Pl, $362,075

554 Shady Grove Circle, $315,000

4533 Planters Row Way, $258,000

3684 White Wing Circle, $250,328

2817 Eton street, $249,840

424 Blackberry Lane, $239,900

320 Marquis Court, $239,809

2704 Coopers Court, $200,000

4454 W Walkerton Road, $183,000

444 Bellegrove Dr, $168,000

3032 Regency Oaks Dr, $150,097

911 Veneda Court, $147,000

4703 SOUTHGATE PARKWAY, $138,000

Condo/Townhouse

5502 Elba Way, $233,744

5510 Elba Way, $219,698

655 Pistoia Lane, $210,000

675 Pistoia Lane, $208,900

4494-C Girvan Drive, $158,000

5055 GLENBROOK DR, $130,000

1530 Lanterns Rest Rd, $123,000

100 Cypress Point Court #204, $108,000

118 Westhaven Dr, $93,500

1204 River Oaks Dr., $84,500

492 River Oaks Dr, $75,000

4818 Innisbrook Ct., $74,999

484 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $74,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

LT.2 WATERSIDE ST., $328,000

5801 N Ocean Blvd, $291,000

Lot 54 Palmetto Harbour, $75,000

Home

424 S 7th Ave, $495,000

321 51st Ave. N., $422,000

405 N 29th Avenue, $357,000

1006 Ocean Pines Court, $258,720

5508 Whistling Duck Dr., $242,000

5726 Whistling Duck Dr., $193,000

710 33rd Ave, $116,000

4518 FOXWORTH, $99,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., #810, $410,000

2557 Pete Dye Drive, $335,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr, $325,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $300,000

828 Madiera Drive, $269,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $257,900

2200 N Ocean Blvd, $255,000

601 N Hillside Drive # 2335, $255,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $249,900

601 N Hillside Dr. #2425, $243,000

1516 S Edge Drive, $230,000

311 2nd Ave N, $225,000

2151 BRIDGE VIEW CT, $215,000

729 Shell Creek Circle, $203,900

503 20th Avenue North, $200,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $191,000

503 20th Ave N, $187,000

727 Shell Creek Circle, $182,900

300 Shorehaven Dr, $179,900

6203 Catalina Dr unit 1511, $165,000

601 N Hillside Dr, $162,000

4509 S Ocean Blvd, $148,500

304 N Ocean Blvd, $143,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $137,111

1550 Spinnaker Drive, $107,500

1101 Possum Trot Rd, $95,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 4 Old Cypress Circle, $138,000

Lot 540 Doral Drive, $100,000

Lot 1-A Minnow Drive, $85,000

Home

15 Flat Boat Lane, $852,000

78 Windover, $615,000

45 Opera Ct, $275,000

293 Country Club Drive, $272,000

14 Boatmen Dr, $255,700

96 Prentice Court, $238,000

71 Pawleys Creekside Loop, $229,960

Condo/Townhouse

601 Retreat Beach Cir, $258,000

568 Pinehurst Lane, $142,000

943C Algonquin Dr., $120,000

104 Summerhouse, $100,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

7145 Highway 707, $75,000

604 Swinford Drive, $60,000

Lot 149 Rambler Ct, $32,000

Lot 150 Rambler Ct, $32,000

Lot 151 Rambler Ct, $32,000

Home

213 Avery Dr, $284,847

601 Hatteras River Road, $207,900

539 Fallen Leaf Court, $202,800

3708 Brookhill Dr, $190,000

1299 Brighton Ave, $186,000

1238 Eagle Creek Drive, $175,500

Lot 42 Sebring Lane, $172,400

412 FOXBROOK DRIVE, $157,870

436 Wallingford Circle, $152,000

908 Shem Creek Dr, $146,500

6693 Wisteria Dr, $131,200

8094 Shady Grove Rd, $113,500

202 Millstone Dr, $113,000

302 Clearcreek Circle, $102,000

4614 Boxwood Drive, $90,000

Condo/Townhouse

2122 Rayson Drive unit C, $173,525

1901 Estero Drive B, $162,000

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,000

510 Fairwood Lakes, $45,000

