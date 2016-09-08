Property transfers for the Myrtle Beach area: Aug. 14-20

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467
Land
691 Marbella Ct. Lot 387, $34,900
Condo/Townhouse
158 Freeboard Lane, $152,500
Georgetown 29440
Home
926 Prince Street, $323,500
2629 South Island Road, $99,500
29 Bluebird St., $25,700
Aynor 29511
Home
940 S Main St, $124,000
Conway 29526
Land
624 hwy 544, $238,000
lot 24 Rivers Edge Drive, $21,900
Home
121 Board Landing Rd, $277,140
270 Ridge Pointe Drive, $247,290
4461 WILLOW SPRINGS ROAD, $235,900
853 Derbyshire Court, $212,840
3036 Little Bay Drive, $207,307
610 Notting Hill Ct, $204,900
5003 Presbyterian, $183,999
809 6th Ave, $180,000
1229 Midtown Village Drive, $167,800
321 Corinne Drive, $153,000
317 Jasmine Drive, $149,500
337 Lenox Dr., $146,688
1105 John Quincy Circle, $144,861
1107 Blue Juniper, $120,000
804 12th Avenue, $101,000
109 Clemson Rd., $100,000
719 Wincrest Court, $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
270 A Country Manor Dr, $89,750
100-G MYRTLE GREENS DR, $64,500
3555 Hwy 544, $46,000
Conway 29527
Land
0 Hwy 472, $80,500
117 Pottery Landing Drive, $23,000
Home
6161 Hwy 804, $235,000
5482 Long Avenue Ext, $213,000
1049 Rosehaven Drive, $209,500
187 Vineyard Lake Circle, $202,850
260 Vineyard Lake Circle, $173,000
2024 SAWYER STREET, $155,000
1477 Leatherman Rd., $134,800
1740 Gilbert Road, $130,000
1313 Boker Rd, $123,900
146 Corbin Tanner Drive, $119,900
2614 Lincoln Park Drive, $108,000
1714 Magnolia Ave, $80,100
226 Blue Jacket Drive, $149,305
Little River 29566
Land
3585 Thomas Road, $50,000
Home
4816 Williams Island Drive, $725,000
3165 Hermitage Dr, $289,000
361 Tall Palms Way, $195,150
323 Tall Palms Way, $191,990
3840 Mallard Way, $189,500
687 Twinflower St, $182,000
4247 Highway 1008, $173,600
4247 Wrens Crossing, $153,101
68 Laurel Drive, $116,000
202 Captains Drive, $100,000
1544 Bellamy Dr, $16,250
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Nassau Court, $220,000
4636 Lightkeepers Way, $156,500
121 Way Point Ridge, $134,000
3983 Tybre Court, $110,000
775 Plantation Drive, $85,000
4206 Pinehurst Circle, $73,000
4341 Spa Drive, $68,000
Longs 29568
Home
313 Galway Court, $229,902
208 Oak Crest Circle, $188,299
515 Talisman Trail, $141,400
Condo/Townhouse
227 Stonewall Circle, $158,735
Loris 29569
Home
783 McNabb Shortcut Road, $272,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
6705 Porcher Drive, $145,000
Home
7584 Regina Court, $410,000
211 82 Avenue N, $375,000
Condo/Townhouse
201 N 74th Avenue, $370,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $270,000
6810 N Ocean Blvd, $227,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $175,000
311 N 69th Avenue, $166,001
215 N 77th Ave. #615, $165,251
7313 Porcher, $125,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $113,000
6302B Wedgewood Street, $103,000
3947 GLADIOLA CT, $98,500
209 N 75th Avenue, $93,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $83,000
6900 N Ocean Boulevard, $65,000
208 74th Ave N #2518, $53,000
Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1384 McMaster Drive, $430,000
120 N 7th, $356,500
4916 Yaupon Circle, $317,500
1009 Lizzie Lane, $175,000
549 Mallard Lane, $170,000
Lot MH116 Ocean Lakes, $155,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5040, $110,000
1714 Mermaid Drive, $59,900
Condo/Townhouse
725 S 4th Avenue, $221,250
717 5th Avenue South, $221,250
1024 S Hollywood Drive, $114,000
5905 South Kings Hwy, $109,000
2268 Clearwater Dr, $91,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $85,000
2262 A Andover Drive, $76,500
8830-H Chandler Drive, $74,000
2020 Crossgate Blvd., $74,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $52,300
5905 S Kings Highway, $45,000
Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 10 Saltwater Way, $69,900
Home
440 Hyacinth Loop, $351,590
25 Longcreek Drive, $245,500
1118 Osprey Court, $235,500
924 Southwind Court, $210,000
328 St Patties Loop, $200,000
219 Waties Drive, $199,000
1483 Medinah Lane, $195,000
645 Bluebird Lane, $162,500
9604 Drayton Ct, $144,000
1015 Autumn Drive, $135,000
508 Key Largo Drive #28, $50,000
32 Offshore Drive, $26,000
Condo/Townhouse
301 River Rock Lane, $160,000
4654 Fringetree Drive, $150,000
805 Sunswept Ct, $149,000
1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $136,000
4430 Lady Banks Lane, $107,000
4208 Sweetwater Blvd, $84,000
2474 Coastline Ct, $79,900
Commercial
12438 Highway 707, $767
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
American Way Lot 55, $75,000
American Way Lot 56, $75,000
Home
867 Peterson Street, $405,411
1417 St. Thomas Circle, $354,500
611 Calhoun Rd, $240,000
2824 S Key Largo Circle, $195,000
119 Whitehaven Court, $103,000
Condo/Townhouse
2504 N Ocean Blvd, $200,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd, $200,000
6218 Blynn Drive, $195,000
4847 LUSTER LEAF CIRCLE 405, $180,000
3535 Crepe Myrtle Court, $130,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $122,000
900 Palmetto Trail, $120,000
604 36th Avenue N, $118,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $116,500
4765 Wild Iris Drive, $105,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $94,600
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $90,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd #1044, $83,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000
830 N 44th Avenue, $74,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd, $73,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $45,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd #313, $45,000
Commercial
4731 S Kings Hwy, $25,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 3 A Surgeons Dr, $145,000
1125 WHISPERING WINDS DR (LOT 269), $35,999
907 Shipmaster Ave, $35,500
Lot 78 Waterton Avenue, $33,500
Home
1775 Serena Drive, $1,400,000
8298 Leone Circle, $1,100,000
100 White Dove Lane, $865,000
1611 Malaga Circle, $809,900
8033 WACOBEE DRIVE, $665,000
4444 Tralee Pl, $362,075
554 Shady Grove Circle, $315,000
4533 Planters Row Way, $258,000
3684 White Wing Circle, $250,328
2817 Eton street, $249,840
424 Blackberry Lane, $239,900
320 Marquis Court, $239,809
2704 Coopers Court, $200,000
4454 W Walkerton Road, $183,000
444 Bellegrove Dr, $168,000
3032 Regency Oaks Dr, $150,097
911 Veneda Court, $147,000
4703 SOUTHGATE PARKWAY, $138,000
Condo/Townhouse
5502 Elba Way, $233,744
5510 Elba Way, $219,698
655 Pistoia Lane, $210,000
675 Pistoia Lane, $208,900
4494-C Girvan Drive, $158,000
5055 GLENBROOK DR, $130,000
1530 Lanterns Rest Rd, $123,000
100 Cypress Point Court #204, $108,000
118 Westhaven Dr, $93,500
1204 River Oaks Dr., $84,500
492 River Oaks Dr, $75,000
4818 Innisbrook Ct., $74,999
484 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $74,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
LT.2 WATERSIDE ST., $328,000
5801 N Ocean Blvd, $291,000
Lot 54 Palmetto Harbour, $75,000
Home
424 S 7th Ave, $495,000
321 51st Ave. N., $422,000
405 N 29th Avenue, $357,000
1006 Ocean Pines Court, $258,720
5508 Whistling Duck Dr., $242,000
5726 Whistling Duck Dr., $193,000
710 33rd Ave, $116,000
4518 FOXWORTH, $99,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., #810, $410,000
2557 Pete Dye Drive, $335,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr, $325,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $300,000
828 Madiera Drive, $269,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $257,900
2200 N Ocean Blvd, $255,000
601 N Hillside Drive # 2335, $255,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $249,900
601 N Hillside Dr. #2425, $243,000
1516 S Edge Drive, $230,000
311 2nd Ave N, $225,000
2151 BRIDGE VIEW CT, $215,000
729 Shell Creek Circle, $203,900
503 20th Avenue North, $200,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $191,000
503 20th Ave N, $187,000
727 Shell Creek Circle, $182,900
300 Shorehaven Dr, $179,900
6203 Catalina Dr unit 1511, $165,000
601 N Hillside Dr, $162,000
4509 S Ocean Blvd, $148,500
304 N Ocean Blvd, $143,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $137,111
1550 Spinnaker Drive, $107,500
1101 Possum Trot Rd, $95,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 4 Old Cypress Circle, $138,000
Lot 540 Doral Drive, $100,000
Lot 1-A Minnow Drive, $85,000
Home
15 Flat Boat Lane, $852,000
78 Windover, $615,000
45 Opera Ct, $275,000
293 Country Club Drive, $272,000
14 Boatmen Dr, $255,700
96 Prentice Court, $238,000
71 Pawleys Creekside Loop, $229,960
Condo/Townhouse
601 Retreat Beach Cir, $258,000
568 Pinehurst Lane, $142,000
943C Algonquin Dr., $120,000
104 Summerhouse, $100,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7145 Highway 707, $75,000
604 Swinford Drive, $60,000
Lot 149 Rambler Ct, $32,000
Lot 150 Rambler Ct, $32,000
Lot 151 Rambler Ct, $32,000
Home
213 Avery Dr, $284,847
601 Hatteras River Road, $207,900
539 Fallen Leaf Court, $202,800
3708 Brookhill Dr, $190,000
1299 Brighton Ave, $186,000
1238 Eagle Creek Drive, $175,500
Lot 42 Sebring Lane, $172,400
412 FOXBROOK DRIVE, $157,870
436 Wallingford Circle, $152,000
908 Shem Creek Dr, $146,500
6693 Wisteria Dr, $131,200
8094 Shady Grove Rd, $113,500
202 Millstone Dr, $113,000
302 Clearcreek Circle, $102,000
4614 Boxwood Drive, $90,000
Condo/Townhouse
2122 Rayson Drive unit C, $173,525
1901 Estero Drive B, $162,000
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,000
510 Fairwood Lakes, $45,000
Comments