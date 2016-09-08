Myrtle Beach business news

Arrivals
Jill Caines has joined The Exceptional Team at RE/MAX Southern Shores.
Nettie Hutter has joined Dockside Realty in North Myrtle Beach.
Promotions
Savannah Richard has been named a teller at South Atlantic Bank’s Myrtle Beach office.
Kathy Bougher will serve as a part-time teller at the bank’s Pawleys Island office.
New Business
Beach Family and Urgent Care has opened at 9400 Hwy. 17 Bypass in Murrell’s Inlet.
Awards
William Cary Rowell has been named a member of the 2016 Executive Council of New York Life Insurance Company.
Miscellaneous
Adam Cates of Tradd Commercial has been selected to serve on the South Carolina Certified Commercial Investment Member Board of Directors.
Comments