Crippling disease found in Wyoming race horses

Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan says a crippling disease has been found in more than a dozen race horses in Wyoming and they are under quarantine.
Officials say it is not a threat to the general horse population.
The animals have texted positive for equine piroplasmosis.
The American Association of Equine Practitioners says the tick-borne disease can cause fever, weight loss and swelling of the limbs. Treatment can take more than two years and some animals may have to be euthanized.
