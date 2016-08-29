Vermont Health Department issues immunization reminder

The Vermont Health Department is reminding families that it's time to be sure kids' vaccinations are up to date.
The word comes at the start of the first school year in which a law removing the state's philosophical exemption for vaccines is in effect.
Families with religious objections to vaccines still can still exempt their children from the requirement they be up to date on receiving the recommended vaccines to attend school.
The Health Department calls immunizations "the single most important way to protect against serious and sometimes deadly diseases."
More information can be found online at healthvermont.gov.
