Vigil held for Aynor missing men

Candles are lit, heads bowed and balloons released during a vigil for Zachary Malinowski and Randy M. Davis at Aynor Town Park on Sunday. Malinowski was last seen in Aynor on Aug. 25, 2013. Davis was last seen Jan. 21, 2016, on Marshland Road.
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

National

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

National

Petite piglet steals show at zoo

Meet little Thumbelina – a petite piglet stealing hearts at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. The zoo says Thumbelina is having a great time exploring and meeting guests. The video shows Thumbelina in a harness being taken for walks in the sunshine by her keeper, as young school kids run up to meet her.

World

Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.

Local

Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

Chris Cooper and dog Tuxx helped rescue Cooper's brother, Jarad Johnson, from a hole in the Daisy community near Loris. On Monday night, Cooper said, Tuxx began pestering him. "I know my dog very well, and that wasn't like him so I followed him,” he said. Cooper said he'd tried tossing the ball for Tuxx but the agitation didn't stop. He followed Tuxx to an area on the family property and found his 17-year-old brother in a 10-foot hole with the ground caving in on him and groundwater rising. Cooper's brother was trapped in the hole for more than five hours as more than 50 people tried to rescue him. Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded and were joined by the county public works, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments. A medical helicopter from Whiteville, N.C., airlifted the man to Grand Strand Medical Center. The teen was released and able to come home on Wednesday.

Local

Firefighters battle fire that gutted NMB home

Firefighters were attending a funeral to honor their late brother, former NMB Fire Marshal Les Fondren, when they were called out to a house fire a little before 1 p.m. Aug. 24, 2016. Still clothed in their dress uniforms, firefighters rushed to the corner of Herndon Lane and 24th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

Editor's Choice Videos