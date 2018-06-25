South Carolina police officer surprises local kid with new Michael Jackson swag
12-year-old Javon impressed Officer Kawain Harrison of the Greenville Police Department with his impression of Michael Jackson's dance moves. A week after meeting Javon, Officer Harrison and his wife surprised him with new Michael Jackson gear.
Manatees love the warm waters surrounding the Carolinas in the summer — and frequently show up around Hilton Head Island. But it's illegal to feed, water, touch or otherwise harass the gentle giants — and violators could pay a heavy price.
The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.