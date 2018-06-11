Migrant boat low on food as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

FILE - In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 filer, migrants line-up after disembarking at the Reggio Calabria harbor, Southern Italy. An aid ship carrying 629 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean was waiting to learn where it can dock. The NGO SOS Mediterranee tweeted on Sunday the migrants aboard the Aquarius include 40 plucked from the sea after their dinghy collapsed. Among the migrants are 400 migrants rescued by Italy’s coast guard and navy and private cargo ships. Italy’s new right-wing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says he won’t allow boat after boat to disembark rescued migrants in Italy. ANSA via AP, File Marco Costantino