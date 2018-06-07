The Latest: Guatemala suspends volcano rescue effort

Crates of soda pop bottles stored on the rooftop of a home are blanketed with volcanic ash while the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," blows out a plume of smoke and ash, in Escuintla, Guatemala, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Rescuers were concerned about possible dangers posed not only by more volcanic flows but also rain. Authorities have said the window is closing on the chances of finding anyone else alive in the devastation. Moises Castillo AP Photo